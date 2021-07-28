WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2016.(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dusty Hill, bass player and one of the founding members of ZZ Top, has died, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72 years old.

Band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in the post that Hill had died in his sleep at his Houston home.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’” they said. “We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

The band said in a July 23 post that Hill was headed back home from the current tour to deal with a hip issue, describing it as a “short detour.” They said at the time, at Hill’s request, the show would go on with their long-time guitar tech Elwood Francis filling in.

The blue-rock group was easily recognizable with their signature beards and sunglasses, and they churned out several hits through the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Among their most popular songs were “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses.”

ZZ Top celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 with a tour and a documentary, “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” They were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. ...

Posted by ZZ Top on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty of the charge of Sexual Battery by a Harrison County jury.
Gulfport man convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to life
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Glenda Williams addressed the Biloxi City Council Tuesday after a shooting in her neighborhood...
‘I shouldn’t be afraid to walk around in my home’: Residents address Biloxi council over string of recent shootings
The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to...
POLL: Should Gov. Reeves issue an executive order requiring masks in Mississippi schools?

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested
Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6...
Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
1 arrested in shooting that wounded TikTok star, killed teen
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates
The Department of Veteran Affairs is now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine (AP...
EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors