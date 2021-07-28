WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Vaccine hesitancy rising among healthcare workers

By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID cases begin to rise, medical professionals are getting louder in their pleas for people to get vaccinated.

The search to bust myths and persuade people to take the shot is not just for outsiders, it’s also for those within their own ranks. Vaccine hesitancy is an issue in all kinds of industries, including the healthcare industry.

However, a recent rise in COVID numbers has people starting to change their minds. Officials with Singing River Health System want to provide all the opportunities possible for employees to get that vaccination at all three of their campuses, including the one in Ocean Springs.

The vaccination rate among physicians in the Singing River Health System is close to 100%. As for everyone else, it might be surprising.

“The vaccination rate among all of our staff is just like the rest of the world, actually,” said Lee Bond, Singing River Health System CEO. “It’s just above 50 percent.”

Why?

“My only explanation would be we are in a politically divided world, and health care is not immune,” he said.

And Bond added, a vaccination mandate is not an option right now for fear it could send staffers elsewhere.

“The problem is if other states don’t do it also, we’re at a huge disadvantage,” he said. “While a mandate in theory, for us, due to the polarization of the world and the beliefs people have, we can’t afford to lose any nurses.”

Denetrice Bostic, a SRHS surgical technologist, is like many who have delayed getting a COVID vaccination.

“Honestly, I was scared,” she said. “I was scared more of the side effects than anything. It wasn’t the shot itself.”

But it was her colleagues and a desire to do what was right for others that finally got through.

“Talking with them and working with the surgeons and they put my mind at ease,” she said. “But mainly it was for my daughter.”

And for her patients.

“I had a 16-year-old patient for surgery,” said Bostic. “Looking at her she reminded me of my daughter. And, in my job, I’m here to protect them. And I can’t protect my patients if I’m not protected.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty of the charge of Sexual Battery by a Harrison County jury.
Gulfport man convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to life
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Glenda Williams addressed the Biloxi City Council Tuesday after a shooting in her neighborhood...
‘I shouldn’t be afraid to walk around in my home’: Residents address Biloxi council over string of recent shootings
The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to...
POLL: Should Gov. Reeves issue an executive order requiring masks in Mississippi schools?

Latest News

Not only is the new COVID surge stressing hospital staffs, it's also chasing them away....
New COVID-19 surge creates more stress on hospital staff
The Department of Veteran Affairs is now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine (AP...
EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors
Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi
Families are celebrating the return to school, but as COVID cases are on the rise, some parents...
LIVE REPORT: South Mississippi COVID-19 concerns