WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pelicans introduce Willie Green as head coach

Willie Green is introduced as Pelicans head coach
Willie Green is introduced as Pelicans head coach(WVUE | WVUE)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - Pelicans fans finally got a chance to see and hear from Willie Green in New Orleans as a head coach on Tuesday.

Green spent the 2010-2011 season with the franchise, back when they were the Hornets, before getting into coaching as an assistant with the Warriors dynasty in 2016, and most recently with Devin Booker and the Suns. The NBA journeyman played for five different teams and has now been a member of three others as a coach - but it was his one short season in the Crescent City a decade ago that he says helped shape him into the professional that he is today.

“It was really the start to myself as a young man and having a family,” he said in his opening press conference. “My wife and I had just got married. Being traded to New Orleans was one of the best basketball experiences of my life. The people, the community, the food, the culture.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Gulfport police officers, U.S. marshals and a homeland security officer walk to the federal...
Four arrested during voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools

Latest News

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis lifts the NCAA championship trophy after winning the...
Chris Lemonis signs long-term extension with Mississippi State
The College World Series Champion Mississippi State Bulldogs are represented in Biloxi tonight,...
LIVE REPORT: Mississippi State CWS Trophy Tour stops in Biloxi
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Big 12′s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC
Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20-year naming rights partnership
Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20-year naming rights partnership