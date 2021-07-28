Pelicans introduce Willie Green as head coach

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - Pelicans fans finally got a chance to see and hear from Willie Green in New Orleans as a head coach on Tuesday.

Green spent the 2010-2011 season with the franchise, back when they were the Hornets, before getting into coaching as an assistant with the Warriors dynasty in 2016, and most recently with Devin Booker and the Suns. The NBA journeyman played for five different teams and has now been a member of three others as a coach - but it was his one short season in the Crescent City a decade ago that he says helped shape him into the professional that he is today.

“It was really the start to myself as a young man and having a family,” he said in his opening press conference. “My wife and I had just got married. Being traded to New Orleans was one of the best basketball experiences of my life. The people, the community, the food, the culture.”

