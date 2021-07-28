WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

MSDH recommends all students, teachers wear a mask indoors

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As hundreds of thousands of students plan to return to school in August, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced Wednesday its recommendation regarding masks.

In an afternoon press conference, MSDH recommended all students, teachers, staff, and visitors wear a mask at all times indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

“As we head back to school, we need to expect that we will see cases in school, among students and teachers, and I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to put measures in place to protect everyone,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

MSDH expects to release specific details of its guidance soon.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty of the charge of Sexual Battery by a Harrison County jury.
Gulfport man convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to life
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Glenda Williams addressed the Biloxi City Council Tuesday after a shooting in her neighborhood...
‘I shouldn’t be afraid to walk around in my home’: Residents address Biloxi council over string of recent shootings
The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to...
POLL: Should Gov. Reeves issue an executive order requiring masks in Mississippi schools?

Latest News

Not only is the new COVID surge stressing hospital staffs, it's also chasing them away....
New COVID-19 surge creates more stress on hospital staff
A staff member of Singing River Health System gets a COVID vaccination Wednesday in Ocean...
Vaccine hesitancy rising among healthcare workers
The Department of Veteran Affairs is now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine (AP...
EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors
Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi
Families are celebrating the return to school, but as COVID cases are on the rise, some parents...
LIVE REPORT: South Mississippi COVID-19 concerns