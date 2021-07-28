Mississippi Power volunteers work to ‘re-enchant’ Gulf Coast nature trail

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power volunteers spent a hot and humid Wednesday making a walking trail “enchanted” again. The one-mile Enchanted Nature Trail at Henderson Point sustained extensive damage from past storms.

“There’s nature trails all back through here and boardwalks, but unfortunately Hurricane Zeta and other storms came through and impeded it, so people haven’t been able to properly use it,” said Jason Farve, Miss. Power Coast Division area manager.

Getting the trail back to ‘enchanted status’ not only means putting in new boardwalk lumber and forging cleaner pathways. Also, new signage is on the agenda so visitors will get that Neverland-type experience.

Here’s a look at MPC volunteers cleaning out overgrown vegetation and other debris along the Enchanter Nature Trail at Henderson Point. The 1 mile trail suffered extensive damage from past storms. pic.twitter.com/Z9jucAn6KV — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 28, 2021

“There’s some wonderful habitat back there. It’s a real jewel,” said Dawn Haight, Gulf Coast Land Trust Executive Director. “The rain has just made it extremely difficult, and a lot of properties are flooded. We haven’t been able to do our prescribed burns or mulching on our other properties because of the weather which is difficult, but we’re getting there.”

As part of its environmental stewardship program, Mississippi Power volunteers are cleaning out the overgrown vegetation and storm debris to get the trail ready for community members to enjoy.

“Through our environmental stewardship, we do things to take care of the Gulf Coast land,” Farve added.

Wednesday’s clean-up was the first phase of what will be a multi-staged effort to get the Enchanted Nature Trail ready for visitors.

