Jury convicts two men for drug conspiracy, seized over $200K from hidden compartment

GULFPORT, Miss. - A federal court jury convicted two men of conspiracy to possess and sell cocaine. Law enforcement agencies seized over $200,000 as part of this operation.

Antony Daniel Abreu, 33, of Queens, N.Y., and Darrell Young, 47, of Philadelphia, Pa., were convicted on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The men arranged to purchase 17 kilos from a person in Gulfport. They shipped a car from Philadelphia that contained a hidden compartment in the trunk where they hid their cash.

At the time of the arrest on April 20, 2020, the men were also staying in an Airbnb in Gulfport. Law enforcement found saran wrap, duct tape, dryer sheets and other materials for packing the cocaine.

Prosecutors used phone dumps from eight different seized cell phones and recorded phone calls to show the conspiracy stretched as far as the Dominican Republic.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced in November. They each face a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

