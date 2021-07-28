WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Jury convicts two men for drug conspiracy, seized over $200K from hidden compartment

A federal court jury convicted two men of conspiracy to possess and sell cocaine in Gulfport.
A federal court jury convicted two men of conspiracy to possess and sell cocaine in Gulfport.(Gray News)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. - A federal court jury convicted two men of conspiracy to possess and sell cocaine. Law enforcement agencies seized over $200,000 as part of this operation.

Antony Daniel Abreu, 33, of Queens, N.Y., and Darrell Young, 47, of Philadelphia, Pa., were convicted on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The men arranged to purchase 17 kilos from a person in Gulfport. They shipped a car from Philadelphia that contained a hidden compartment in the trunk where they hid their cash.

At the time of the arrest on April 20, 2020, the men were also staying in an Airbnb in Gulfport. Law enforcement found saran wrap, duct tape, dryer sheets and other materials for packing the cocaine.

Prosecutors used phone dumps from eight different seized cell phones and recorded phone calls to show the conspiracy stretched as far as the Dominican Republic.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced in November. They each face a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty of the charge of Sexual Battery by a Harrison County jury.
Gulfport man convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to life
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Glenda Williams addressed the Biloxi City Council Tuesday after a shooting in her neighborhood...
‘I shouldn’t be afraid to walk around in my home’: Residents address Biloxi council over string of recent shootings
The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to...
POLL: Should Gov. Reeves issue an executive order requiring masks in Mississippi schools?

Latest News

Penthouse Club in Baton Rouge
BR Penthouse Club approved for $1.1M in federal pandemic grant, report says
Showers popping
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Attorney Andy Citrin joins us to discuss the Project Backpack event for the Moss Point Back to...
Project Backpack
Gulfport Behavioral Health CEO & licensed counselor Loyal Ownes joins us to tell us more about...
Mental Health in South Mississippi