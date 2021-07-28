Heat Advisory today. Storms possible this afternoon.

Get ready for another blazing hot day! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s early this afternoon, and the heat index could get as high as 110. All of South Mississippi will be under a Heat Advisory until early Wednesday evening. We’re seeing a few isolated showers this morning, but scattered showers and storms are expected to develop late this afternoon and evening. While not everyone will see rain, some storms will produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Rain chances will decrease tonight. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Thursday. We’ll warm up into the low 90s by the afternoon. Rain chances will be a little lower by Friday and Saturday, but it’s going to be hotter. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

