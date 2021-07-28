Extreme heat causes asphalt to buckle on Highway 49 near Flora

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re traveling on Highway 49 near Flora, watch out for this!

The asphalt buckled causing a nice-sized hole in the road which is also now raised.

Several Mississippi Department of Transportation crews were on scene Wednesday making sure drivers went around the hazard.

MDOT says this was caused by extreme heat.

“This particular issue was a direct result of extremely high temperatures,” Jas Smith said, director of MDOT public affairs. “The road surface was pushed up by the expansion of concrete underneath the highway. Buckles like this are rare but are possible with extremely high temperatures.”

