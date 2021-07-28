WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Extreme heat causes asphalt to buckle on Highway 49 near Flora

Asphalt buckles Highway 49 near Flora, left lane closed
Asphalt buckles Highway 49 near Flora, left lane closed
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re traveling on Highway 49 near Flora, watch out for this!

The asphalt buckled causing a nice-sized hole in the road which is also now raised.

Several Mississippi Department of Transportation crews were on scene Wednesday making sure drivers went around the hazard.

MDOT says this was caused by extreme heat.

“This particular issue was a direct result of extremely high temperatures,” Jas Smith said, director of MDOT public affairs. “The road surface was pushed up by the expansion of concrete underneath the highway. Buckles like this are rare but are possible with extremely high temperatures.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty of the charge of Sexual Battery by a Harrison County jury.
Gulfport man convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to life
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Glenda Williams addressed the Biloxi City Council Tuesday after a shooting in her neighborhood...
‘I shouldn’t be afraid to walk around in my home’: Residents address Biloxi council over string of recent shootings
The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to...
POLL: Should Gov. Reeves issue an executive order requiring masks in Mississippi schools?

Latest News

Three traffic lights on Magnolia Drive were replaced with stop signs.
Wiggins replaces traffic lights with stop signs
The temporary main entry to the Naval Construction Battalion Center will be the gate on 28th...
Seabee Base main gate closure may cause heavy traffic on 28th Street
Both westbound lanes of traffic will be closed from Oak to Main Street on Thursday, July 22,...
Biloxi shuts down portion of Hwy 90 while fixing drainage issues
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson said these days, with more people driving, the...
Courteous driving can halt road rage episodes
Keesler Air Force Base is changing operating hours at two gates that service members, staff,...
Gate hours change at Keesler AFB