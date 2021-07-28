Chris Lemonis signs long-term extension with Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Winning a national championship has its fair share perks, not the least of which is eternal glory. For Bulldog head man Chris Lemonis, it also means added job security.

The head coach of the Diamond Dogs and the school agreed to a long-term contract worth $1.25 million for the upcoming season, and a $25,000 increase each following year.

A release from the school did not specify the length of the contract. Mississippi state law does not allow contracts longer than four years to employees of state universities and colleges.

