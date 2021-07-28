Austin Sumrall to compete in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-off

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When things get hot, try stepping into the kitchen.

White Pillars Chef Austin Sumrall is representing Mississippi in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-off. The event will be held in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday, August 7.

Austin Sumrall, a 2020 James Beard nominee, has worked in restaurants for many years. He grew up in McComb, Miss., and hosts a degree in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Mississippi. He received classical training at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.

He will be competing with 12 other chefs from across the country. The chefs will cook before a live audience and present their dishes to a notable panel of six national judges who score based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship, flavor and more.

The 17th annual event will host its opening ceremony at 11:30 am.

