ATV driver leads sheriff’s deputies on a nearly 30-mile chase

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was notified on Sunday about an ATV which was taken from a home in the Soso-Big Creek Road area.

The owner, who was away at work, said he believes it was taken from his home on Friday.

On Tuesday, Constable Danny Gibson received a tip from a member of the community who said they had spotted the 4-wheeler.

After locating the ATV, Gibson attempted to approach it but as he did so, the driver fled on the 4-wheeler.

Deputies soon joined in on the pursuit which took them on about a 30-mile chase through various roads in the county.

At times, the speed was 50 mph and the driver attempted to lose the pursuing law enforcement officers by going off-road.

It ended, however, with the ATV crashing out at a dead end on Jordan Road near Ellisville.

The driver, 33-year old Sam Boutwell, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.

Sam Boutwell, 33, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Boutwell is suspected of multiple burglaries in the Soso-Big Creek Road area and other parts of the county.

Those who feel they may be the victim of a car burglary or other thefts are encouraged to contact the JCSD at (601) 425-3147.

Boutwell is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance. He’s also on hold for another agency.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.