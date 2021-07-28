Art and safety: OSPREYS awarded national grant to improve Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Improving traffic safety with art. That is what one local group wants to do with its award money.

The Ocean Springs Pedestrians and Residents for Exercise and Youth Safety were awarded $20,000 from the AARP Community Challenge Grant Program. The group wants to use the money to fund a traffic calming ground mural and a pocket park to help improve safe passage to the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, the Ocean Springs Community Center and the Ocean Springs Senior Center.

OSPREYS Board President Liz Elmore said her organization researched how other towns were using ground murals to calm traffic. She believed it would work well in Ocean Springs based on the vibrant community of local artists.

“We are so appreciative that city, county and state leaders agreed to support our grant submission,” said Elmore. “We cannot thank AARP enough for this opportunity to make Ocean Springs safer and more beautiful.”

The group is partnering with the Walter Anderson Museum of Art to draft an Anderson-inspired mural design. The Director of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art Julian Rankin believes integrating art into civic life is also a good idea.

“This project incorporates imagination and design into the very fabric of the land and cityscape, in keeping with the Museum’s commitment to inspire creativity and lifelong curiosity beyond the institution’s walls,” Rankin said.

Community members will have the opportunity to volunteer and make their mark on Ocean Springs by painting the mural or helping assist artists. Information about how to volunteer can be found on the OSPREYS Facebook page.

It's official! OSPREYS has been awarded an AARP 2021 Community Challenge Grant!! We cannot thank AARP Mississippi and... Posted by Ospreys on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

