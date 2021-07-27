WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Visitation at all Mississippi prisons canceled as COVID-19 cases increase

Visitation at all state prisons has been temporarily canceled as the number of coronavirus...
Visitation at all state prisons has been temporarily canceled as the number of coronavirus cases in the Magnolia State continue to rise.(WCTV)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Visitation at all state prisons has been temporarily canceled as the number of coronavirus cases in the Magnolia State continues to rise.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain announced the decision along with several other precautions.

In addition to canceling visitation at all MDOC facilities, the memorandum says all inmates will be quarantined before being transferred to different facilities. MDOC is re-establishing quarantine housing and will hold inmates for a minimum of 10 days before taking them to another facility.

Masks will also be required for all inmates and employees when indoors or in a vehicle.

Routine screenings and temperature checks will be done each day. If an inmate does not pass the screening process, the inmate’s transfer will be delayed and the inmate will be placed in isolation until COVID-19 can be ruled out.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Gulfport police officers, U.S. marshals and a homeland security officer walk to the federal...
Four arrested during voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools

Latest News

National Guard
Mississippi National Guard still seeing interest from new recruits
The College World Series Champion Mississippi State Bulldogs are represented in Biloxi tonight,...
LIVE REPORT: Mississippi State CWS Trophy Tour stops in Biloxi
Scarlet Pearl employees are now mandated to have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine,...
LIVE REPORT: Vaccines now mandated for Scarlet Pearl employees
All the heavy rain we've seen this summer has also caused problems for many local shrimpers....
Inshore shrimpers struggling this summer after heavy rains
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US