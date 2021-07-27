WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Vaccines now mandated for Scarlet Pearl employees

Staff who get vaccinated will receive a cash bonus.
Staff who get vaccinated will receive a cash bonus.(WLOX)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Scarlet Pearl employees are now mandated to have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to casino officials.

This comes just days after the casino reinstated the mask mandate for employees as the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continues to rise.

CEO LuAnn Pappas told WLOX on Tuesday that approximately 56% of associates have already been vaccinated.

Salaried workers have a deadline of being vaccinated by Aug. 14, according to Pappas.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Gulfport police officers, U.S. marshals and a homeland security officer walk to the federal...
Four arrested during voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to...
POLL: Should Gov. Reeves issue an executive order requiring masks in Mississippi schools?
This event will take place on Tuesday, August 3, at the Ocean Springs Community Center.
Ocean Springs to host free COVID vaccine event