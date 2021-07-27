Vaccines now mandated for Scarlet Pearl employees

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Scarlet Pearl employees are now mandated to have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to casino officials.

This comes just days after the casino reinstated the mask mandate for employees as the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continues to rise.

CEO LuAnn Pappas told WLOX on Tuesday that approximately 56% of associates have already been vaccinated.

Salaried workers have a deadline of being vaccinated by Aug. 14, according to Pappas.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.