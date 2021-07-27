WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Vaccinations will be offered at Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Garth Brooks fans can get vaccinated against coronavirus during his upcoming show.

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, will once again become a mass vaccination site.

More than 70,000 fans are expected for the Aug. 7 show. The concert is sold out.

Without capacity restrictions, all seats were made available for the performance.

A spokesperson said masks will not be required.

On Monday afternoon, the Chiefs president said they are taking this opportunity to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We’re working on having a vaccination on-site for the concert, and we’ll continue to do that. Not sure if we’ll be able to do it game days. We’re trying to work through that as well, but we absolutely promote everybody to get vaccinated,” Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

He said they are also working to vaccinate as many of their staff as possible, requiring masks for those who are not.

Eight thousand people got vaccinated at the first mass vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in March.

A second event scheduled for April was canceled because of a temporary pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools
Thomas Cone is wanted for the armed robbery of Up-N-Smoke on Monday, July 26, around 11:15 am
Armed robbery suspect wanted by Moss Point police located in Mobile

Latest News

The babies have spent the past two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital....
Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital
Crews continue to battle California's largest wildfire, the Dixie Fire.
More evacuations issued in California's Dixie Fire
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly...
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings