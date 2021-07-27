WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Twin V.A. nurses share career path and passion for serving veterans

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s V.A. Medical Center is a workplace that includes many family members; among them are twin nurses. The Pearl natives wanted to be in the medical field and followed the same path in life — education, and careers.

Twins Cleola Taylor and Ceola Gilbert get double-takes when walking the halls of the V.A. hospital. Their maiden name is Dixon. Both have worked there for nearly 13 years and another 13 years prior at St. Dominic.

“I usually don’t tell people that I have a twin because that takes the fun out of it here,” said Taylor. “I wait, and eventually they see us either at lunch or in the hall together, and they stop in their tracks, and they say I didn’t know you had a twin.”

“We’ve actually had the opportunity to work together on the same floor before, but we were in different halls. She was on one side different hall, and I was on another,” said Gilbert.

Cleola is five minutes older. Both graduated from Hinds Community College and UMMC with Master’s Degrees from William Carey. They each have two daughters.

“My youngest and her oldest are eight months apart,” said Taylor. “So we were pregnant at the same time, but we didn’t realize it, but of course until later on.”

The 57-year-olds don’t think they look alike but share a passion for serving veterans. Ceola Gilbert is a utilization manager overseeing patient charts. Her husband is deceased and was in the military.

“They are the ultimate reason that we are here,” said Gilbert. “I know we get a paycheck here, but at the end of the day, you want to know that you’ve done something — confident in that you’ve helped someone.”

Cleola Taylor, a charge nurse in ambulatory surgery, worked the COVID unit.

“I took an oath as a nurse that I was gonna take care of my patients no matter what, and I go home with a clear conscience,” said Taylor. “That’s what I agreed to do, and I’ve been doing it for many years, and I wasn’t going to turn back because of COVID.”

Their nursing careers span 37 years.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Gulfport police officers, U.S. marshals and a homeland security officer walk to the federal...
Four arrested during voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools

Latest News

Glenda Williams addressed the Biloxi City Council Tuesday after a shooting in her neighborhood...
‘I shouldn’t be afraid to walk around in my home’: Residents address Biloxi council over string of recent shootings
COVID-19 Pregnancy Risks
Doctor warns of COVID-19 pregnancy risks, stresses safety of vaccine
The heat is on!
Carrie's 6 PM First Alert Forecast
Long Beach Mayor George Bass ordered that anyone inside a municipal building must wear a mask.
Public safety employees’ positive COVID-19 cases worry Long Beach mayor