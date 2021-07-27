WLOX Careers
Public safety employees’ positive COVID-19 cases worry Long Beach mayor

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - When Long Beach department heads reported Monday that six employees had tested positive for COVID-19, it raised a concern. The fact that four of them were public safety employees, it caused an alarm.

“It’s strictly to protect our employees because of having such a small staff in each department,” said Long Beach Mayor George Bass.

The mayor said he was particularly concerned about the impact on public safety with two positives in each of the police and fire departments.

“Two more police officers off of one shift and you’ve just about lost a whole shift that the city has to pay overtime for because we’ve got to keep our public safety going,” he said. “Same thing with the fire department. You lose four there and you’ve lost a half a shift of firefighters that you’ve got to pay overtime for.”

Bass said that his City Hall staff is fully vaccinated, but among police and fire, the rate is much lower.

“Unfortunately on our public safety side of it, we’re probably at about 30% that have been vaccinated, so you’re looking at 70% of first responders that haven’t,” he said.

The city’s building inspector is in isolation after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The mayor said he and the board have not discussed requiring city employees to get vaccinated or have weekly tests, but he is very concerned about the potential impact on the city.

“You know most of our responders in both departments are younger people,” he said. “And they are the ones being attacked by the delta variant.”

Bass said they are considering incentives to encourage city employees to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

