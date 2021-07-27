POLL: Should Gov. Reeves issue an executive order requiring masks in Mississippi schools?

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday joined a chorus of public health agencies recommending that people wear masks in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status, in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The CDC’s latest advice goes even further than a recommendation put out last week by the Mississippi State Department of Health which called for all unvaccinated adults and children to wear masks at school.

With cases surging and health recommendations changing every day, some have wondered if we could see a last-minute executive order from the governor’s office mandating masks in schools. But a spokesperson shot that idea down last week.

“Governor Reeves has no intention of requiring students or staff to wear masks when they’re in school this Fall (sic),” Reeves’ press secretary, Bailey Martin, said in an email to WLBT.

On Monday, Mississippi Association of Educators President Erica Jones shared a message on Facebook asking Governor Reeves to institute a mask mandate for everyone inside schools.

“While we hoped the 2021-22 school year would look a lot more like what we were used to than what we’ve been forced to become accustomed to, we believe it is in the best interest of public school students, educators and their families that a statewide K-12 mask mandate be issued as soon as possible,” Jones said.

While Governor Reeves is not expected to change his mind on mask mandates, he has taken to social media to encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated.

