WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

POLL: Should Gov. Reeves issue an executive order requiring masks in Mississippi schools?

The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to...
The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status, in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday joined a chorus of public health agencies recommending that people wear masks in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

The updated CDC guidelines call for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status, in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The CDC’s latest advice goes even further than a recommendation put out last week by the Mississippi State Department of Health which called for all unvaccinated adults and children to wear masks at school.

With cases surging and health recommendations changing every day, some have wondered if we could see a last-minute executive order from the governor’s office mandating masks in schools. But a spokesperson shot that idea down last week.

“Governor Reeves has no intention of requiring students or staff to wear masks when they’re in school this Fall (sic),” Reeves’ press secretary, Bailey Martin, said in an email to WLBT.

On Monday, Mississippi Association of Educators President Erica Jones shared a message on Facebook asking Governor Reeves to institute a mask mandate for everyone inside schools.

“While we hoped the 2021-22 school year would look a lot more like what we were used to than what we’ve been forced to become accustomed to, we believe it is in the best interest of public school students, educators and their families that a statewide K-12 mask mandate be issued as soon as possible,” Jones said.

A message from MAE president Erica Jones: “With the Delta variant taking hold in communities across Mississippi, the...

Posted by Mississippi Association of Educators on Monday, July 26, 2021

While Governor Reeves is not expected to change his mind on mask mandates, he has taken to social media to encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Gulfport police officers, U.S. marshals and a homeland security officer walk to the federal...
Four arrested during voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Staff who get vaccinated will receive a cash bonus.
Vaccines now mandated for Scarlet Pearl employees
Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty of the charge of Sexual Battery by a Harrison County jury.
Gulfport man convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to life
The world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in Hattiesburg Saturday and Sunday
Hot Dog! Wienermobile coming to Hattiesburg!