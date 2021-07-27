WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs to host free COVID vaccine event

This event will take place on Tuesday, August 3, at the Ocean Springs Community Center.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Still need to get the vaccine?

Ocean Springs is partnering with Singing River Health System and the Ocean Springs Rotary to host a free community COVID vaccine event on Tuesday, August 3, from 10 am - 1 pm.

This event will take place at the Ocean Springs Community Center on 512 Washington Avenue. The vaccine event is free to the public. No appointments are needed to attend.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Citizens are asked to bring their insurance cards to the event. Proof of insurance; however, is not needed to receive the free vaccine.

