Mask required inside municipal buildings once again for one Coast city

Multiple city employees, including first responders, have either tested positive recently or are quarantining after being exposed, said the mayor.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - With the number of COVID-19 cases once again rising in Mississippi, some cities are putting precautions back in place to help keep people safe.

The City of Long Beach is the first on the Gulf Coast to again mandate masks inside all city buildings. That decision was announced Monday after more than 3,600 COVID cases were reported in Mississippi in a 72-hour period. Of the cases reported statewide, 900 were in South Mississippi.

Masks are now required to enter all municipal buildings, including City Hall, Municipal Court, Long Beach Public Library, Public Works, Long Beach Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department, and the Long Beach Senior and Activity Center. Even those who have been vaccinated must still wear a mask.

The mask mandate was put in effect to enhance the safety and well-being of the employees who work in city buildings, as well as those who visit it, said Mayor George Bass. Recently, multiple first responders have tested positive, including to Long Beach police officers, said Bass. There are also departments throughout the city where employees have been exposed to the coronavirus and are now quarantining, he added.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is paramount. We ask citizens and businesses owners to still follow the recommended CDC and Department of Health Guidelines.”

City parks, the dog park and the splash pad are all open, although outdoor facilities are shared and cannot be sanitized in between use, states a post from the city. Click here to see the latest on COVID-19 in Mississippi, including the number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations, vaccines, variants and more.

