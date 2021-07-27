Last week of summer fun as families prepare for back to school amid rising COVID-19 cases

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Temperatures are rising and many people are finding a place to cool down, especially as parents wrap up the final week before sending their children back to school.

“They go back the second week of August and we’re spending it here at this beautiful place until Wednesday, Thursday, then we’re getting back to ready the following week,” said Valeria Trascher, traveling from Louisiana.

The summer heat isn’t backing down.

“It feels great in the water but helps us dry off as soon as we get out,” Trascher said.

The scorching hot temperatures go hand in hand with water slides and pool fun, especially in these final days of summer break.

“I like the summer better than school because I’m going into third grade and I have to do homework almost every single night,” said Trascher’s daughter Victoria.

That’s why some families decided to stay on the Coast a little longer.

“We decided to extend our vacation a couple of days. School is going to be starting right around the corner,” said Jessica Guillot. “We just wanted to have a relaxing time because we don’t know what to expect when school starts.”

For these Louisiana moms, the increasing COVID-19 numbers make heading back to school even more daunting.

“Last year, we thought the end of the year, we thought we were getting back to that normalcy,” Guillot said. “The kids were out of their pods, and this year it’s just going in not knowing what to expect is the scary part.”

“We just got notifications that some of the schools are requiring masks again which kind of stinks for the kids but don’t know. I guess only time will tell. See how many people get vaccinated,” Trascher said.

As summer ends, the crowds floating down the pool will certainly dwindle. Parents prepping for back-to-school hope the COVID-19 wave will lose its momentum too.

