WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Inshore shrimpers struggling this summer after heavy rains

All the heavy rain we’ve seen this summer has also caused problems for many local shrimpers....
All the heavy rain we’ve seen this summer has also caused problems for many local shrimpers. Lower salinity levels in the Mississippi Sound are ruining what was supposed to be a good summer on the water.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -All the heavy rain we’ve seen this summer has also caused problems for many local shrimpers. Lower salinity levels in the Mississippi Sound are ruining what was supposed to be a good summer on the water.

At the docks near the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, normally you’d see lots of people at the dock with their ice chests lining up to buy shrimp, but on Tuesday, the activity was limited.

“It’s been unprecedented rainfall we’ve had here in the last 30 days or more,” Bradley said. “And that has had a major negative impact on our local shrimping industry.”

What shrimp they did have was much smaller than normal, and it was selling anywhere from $2-$3 a pound. That trend could mean another financial bust for inshore shrimpers.

It’s an impact some say rivals the disastrous results of the 2019 freshwater intrusion from the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

“They’re telling me this is worse than what they saw with the Bonnet Carré Spillway. This is a prolonged disaster with all this rainfall,” Bradley added.

The hope now is the weather will stay dry, and the shrimp will come back.

“We’re hoping we can go at least a couple of weeks without significant rainfall, and I think things will start to get back to normal,” Bradley said. “We’re getting into the time of year where the white shrimp start to show up.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools
Gulfport police officers, U.S. marshals and a homeland security officer walk to the federal...
Four arrested during voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office

Latest News

The increase in food costs has nearly every restaurant in South Mississippi fighting inflation...
Restaurants, consumers feeling the pinch as food costs continue to rise
Progress is being made on a big project for Gulfport's industrial area - bringing back the...
LIVE REPORT: Repairs underway to bring back Seaway Road rail line
El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
The Jazz Quarters Cafe, a Black-owned business in Gulfport, has managed to stay open despite...
Gulfport jazz club hanging on despite COVID-19, other challenges