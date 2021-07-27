Inshore shrimpers struggling this summer after heavy rains

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -All the heavy rain we’ve seen this summer has also caused problems for many local shrimpers. Lower salinity levels in the Mississippi Sound are ruining what was supposed to be a good summer on the water.

At the docks near the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, normally you’d see lots of people at the dock with their ice chests lining up to buy shrimp, but on Tuesday, the activity was limited.

“It’s been unprecedented rainfall we’ve had here in the last 30 days or more,” Bradley said. “And that has had a major negative impact on our local shrimping industry.”

What shrimp they did have was much smaller than normal, and it was selling anywhere from $2-$3 a pound. That trend could mean another financial bust for inshore shrimpers.

It’s an impact some say rivals the disastrous results of the 2019 freshwater intrusion from the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

“They’re telling me this is worse than what they saw with the Bonnet Carré Spillway. This is a prolonged disaster with all this rainfall,” Bradley added.

The hope now is the weather will stay dry, and the shrimp will come back.

“We’re hoping we can go at least a couple of weeks without significant rainfall, and I think things will start to get back to normal,” Bradley said. “We’re getting into the time of year where the white shrimp start to show up.”

