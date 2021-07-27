WLOX Careers
Heating up today. Not much rain expected.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
We’re in for another hot and humid day! We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning, and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will likely reach 100-105. Isolated showers are possible by the afternoon, but rain chances will stay low overall.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s. There will be more moisture in place on Wednesday, and we’ll see scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will decrease by Friday and Saturday. We’ll heat up into the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, there is a very low chance that a disturbance near Georgia will become a tropical depression. It is not a threat to South Mississippi.

