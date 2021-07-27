Gulfport man convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to life

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sexual battery.

Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty by a Harrison County jury last week. During the trial, the jury heard the minor victim’s testimony on how Green frequented her home on 17th Avenue and sexually assaulted her.

The jury also heard from a forensic interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center that revealed how Green was friends with the minor victim’s father and how he sexually assaulted the victim at her home.

The case was referred to the Gulfport Police Department by Child Protective Services. The defendant was subsequently arrested by the police at a “snowball” stand on 22nd Avenue.

“During their investigation, the Gulfport Police Department was able to locate two prior victims of the Defendant relating to cases that occurred in Louisiana,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burrell, who prosecuted the case along with Billy Stage.

The two prior victims, now adults, testified at trial. One prior victim testified that Green sexually assaulted her at a high school in New Orleans in 1985. The other prior victim testified that Green repeatedly sexually assaulted her at his home in New Orleans in 2001.

After the three-day trial, the jury deliberated for approximately three hours before returning their guilty verdict. Circuit Court Judge Lisa P. Dodson sentenced Green to life in prison with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“The victim showed amazing courage in reporting this crime to authorities and participating in the investigation,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker. “The prompt response by the Gulfport Police Department and investigation by detectives helped bring to justice a man who has been sexually assaulting young girls for decades.”

