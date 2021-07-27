WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gulfport man convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to life

Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty of the charge of Sexual Battery by a Harrison County jury.
Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty of the charge of Sexual Battery by a Harrison County jury.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sexual battery.

Kelvin Green, 60, was found guilty by a Harrison County jury last week. During the trial, the jury heard the minor victim’s testimony on how Green frequented her home on 17th Avenue and sexually assaulted her.

The jury also heard from a forensic interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center that revealed how Green was friends with the minor victim’s father and how he sexually assaulted the victim at her home.

The case was referred to the Gulfport Police Department by Child Protective Services. The defendant was subsequently arrested by the police at a “snowball” stand on 22nd Avenue.

“During their investigation, the Gulfport Police Department was able to locate two prior victims of the Defendant relating to cases that occurred in Louisiana,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burrell, who prosecuted the case along with Billy Stage.

The two prior victims, now adults, testified at trial. One prior victim testified that Green sexually assaulted her at a high school in New Orleans in 1985. The other prior victim testified that Green repeatedly sexually assaulted her at his home in New Orleans in 2001.

After the three-day trial, the jury deliberated for approximately three hours before returning their guilty verdict. Circuit Court Judge Lisa P. Dodson sentenced Green to life in prison with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“The victim showed amazing courage in reporting this crime to authorities and participating in the investigation,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker. “The prompt response by the Gulfport Police Department and investigation by detectives helped bring to justice a man who has been sexually assaulting young girls for decades.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools
Gulfport police officers, U.S. marshals and a homeland security officer walk to the federal...
Four arrested during voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
All the heavy rain we’ve seen this summer has also caused problems for many local shrimpers....
Inshore shrimpers struggling this summer after heavy rains
This event will take place on Tuesday, August 3, at the Ocean Springs Community Center.
Ocean Springs to host free COVID vaccine event
"The islands actually span from the west Cat Island to the east at Petit Bois and they're all...
National Seashore creates $47 million in Mississippi’s economy