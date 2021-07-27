Former Oxford officer to take plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne is going to take a please deal in connection to the murder of Dominique Clayton in May of 2019.

Kinne is expected to take a plea deal of a life sentence without the possibility of parole at a hearing on Friday.

Clayton was reportedly found dead in the bed of her home by her 8-year-old son with a bullet wound in the back of her head. Kinne is said to have broken into her home and shot her in her sleep.

Kinne was indicted on a capital murder charge in August of 2019, where he plead not guilty during an arraignment. The family of Clayton has been waiting for this trial for over two years.

Kinne was fired from Oxford Police Department and the family of Clayton suggests they were involved in a relationship for about a year.

