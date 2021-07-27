Dobbs: Some Mississippi ICU capacity ‘extinguished’ by COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says intensive care units are filling up in some hospitals and COVID-19 outbreaks are expanding in nursing homes.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has been out of state several days and has made few public statements about the pandemic, even as Republican governors in Arkansas and Alabama have been outspoken in promoting vaccination.

Reeves posted Friday on Twitter that the risks of not getting the COVID-19 vaccination are greater than the risks of getting it. Reeves was in Colorado last week for a Republican governors’ meeting. He has been in Florida in recent days.