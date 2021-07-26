WLOX Careers
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and across the country may feel familiar, but health officials say it’s actually very different in one important way: Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50.

Statistics from the Mississippi Department of Health show much younger Mississippians are being hospitalized with the delta variant.

The Alpha variant is still the most common in Mississippi, but delta’s infection rates are climbing.

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center Pulmonologist Dr. Maria Rappai has noticed a difference in the way the delta variant is affecting unvaccinated patients.

“December, January... the lung disease progression was a little bit slower,” she noted. “This one goes from one minute you’re ok and the next day, you can’t walk to the bathroom.”

“We are seeing an increase in COVID cases, and we are seeing a decrease in vaccinations. That’s a dangerous trend,” Dr. Tana Cooper with Singing River Health System told WLOX News last week. “Those who aren’t vaccinated need to seriously consider getting vaccinated.”

Cooper also said to talk to your doctor if you have COVID-19 questions or need more information on vaccines.

“Please don’t go to the internet as a source,” Cooper added. “We need to continue to take precautions by wearing masks, washing our hands and social distancing. I think the summertime has gotten people together and that’s why we’re seeing such a spike.”

For more information on finding a COVID-19 vaccination near you, visit our COVID Vaccination page>> https://bit.ly/3yaHutF

There has been a tremendous amount of discussion in our severely polarized world about whether or not to get the...

Posted by Singing River Health System on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport recently announced five new vaccination clinic locations, bringing the total number of Memorial clinics to 14 in four counties where the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Search for a location near you>> https://www.gulfportmemorial.com/coronavirus

