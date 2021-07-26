Wiggins replaces traffic lights with stop signs

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Three traffic lights on Magnolia Drive were replaced Monday, July 26, with stop signs.

While the traffic lights at the Border Avenue and Pine Avenue intersections were replaced with 2-way stop signs, the traffic light at the College Avenue intersection was replaced with 4-way stop signs. The locations are shown on the map below in red.

According to Deputy Chief Timothy Hill, the change comes about from an agreement between former Wiggins Mayor Joel Miles and MDOT to replace the outdated traffic lights with stop signs. Based on the amount of traffic on Magnolia Drive, the lights were not worth the cost of repair.

A new traffic light was also added at the intersection of Hall Street and Central Avenue earlier this year as part of the agreement.

The Wiggins Police Department asks the public to use extra caution at these intersections while people adjust to the changes.

