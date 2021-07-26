Staying hot today. Isolated showers possible.

It’s a warm and muggy Monday morning. We’ll quickly warm up today, and we’ll reach the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. The heat index will be around 100-105. Many of us will stay dry today, but there is a chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon.

Any rain will dissipate late tonight, and we’ll stay warm and humid. Lows will only drop into the mid 70s. Tuesday afternoon will be very hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase a bit more on Wednesday. Highs will be near 90. We’ll stay in this hot and humid pattern on Thursday and Friday with hit or miss showers and storms.

In the tropics, there is a disturbance near Georgia and Florida. It has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next day or so. It does not appear to be a threat for us.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.