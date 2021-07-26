WLOX Careers
Shuckers host volunteers to help South Mississippi nonprofit

Ten percent of all sales will be donated directly to Loaves and Fishes to go towards building funds.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for a volunteer opportunity that will help the community?

The Shuckers are looking for volunteers to work at the concession stands for its upcoming games. Ten percent of all sales will be donated directly to Loaves and Fishes to go towards its building fund.

Loaves and Fishes is under a deadline to raise funds for a new location. In June, The community kitchen was about $7,000 away from its fundraising goal.

The organization is partnering with the Shuckers for the remainder of the season to raise more money.

Prospective volunteers can find available dates and sign up at Gulfcoasthub.com. Those who can not volunteer can still donate at Loaves and Fishes Inc. or via paypal.com.

