Sales tax holiday on school clothes and supplies set for Friday, Saturday

The “2021 Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday” opens a minute past midnight Friday and closes at midnight Saturday.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The pocketbooks of parents across Mississippi will receive a nearly 48-hour reprieve when to comes to outfitting their children for school.

The “2021 Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday” opens a minute past midnight Friday and closes at midnight Saturday.

During that window, sales taxes will not be collected or paid due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.

The sales tax holiday provisions, first passed by the Mississippi Legislature in 2009 and then amended in 2019, defines clothing as “any article of apparel designed to be worn on the human body including pants, shirts and blouses, dresses, coats, jackets, belts, hats, undergarments and multiple-piece garments sold as a set.”

Footwear is defined as “any article of apparel for human feet except for skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates and any similar items.”

School supplies are defined as items commonly used by someone during a course of study.

The tax exemption would not apply to “accessories” such as jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, briefcases and similar items” as defined by the state legislature.

An all-inclusive list of eligible school supplies includes:

  • Backpacks; binder pockets; binders; blackboard chalk; book bags
  • Calculators; cellophane tape; clays and glazes; compasses; composition books; crayons
  • Dictionaries/thesauruses; dividers; erasers; expandable/pocket/plastic/manila folders; glue/paste/paste sticks; highlighters
  • Index card boxes; index cards; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks
  • Paintbrushes for artwork; acrylic/tempera/oil paints; loose-leaf ruled notebook/copy/graph/tracing/manila/colored/construction paper; pencil boxes/other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; poster board; protractors
  • Reference books/maps/globes; rulers
  • Scissors; sheet music; sketch/drawing pads
  • Textbooks; watercolors; workbooks; writing tablets.

For more information click here or call (601) 923-7015.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

