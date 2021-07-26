WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Philip Morris wants cigarettes banned in UK by 2030

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The CEO of Philip Morris International was quoted by Britain’s Mail on Sunday as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years.

“I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind,” Jacek Olczak, the CEO of Philip Morris International, said. “I think in the UK, 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.’

Asked if that meant Philip Morris would stop selling traditional cigarettes in the UK within that time, he was quoted as saying, “Absolutely.”

Philip Morris International has said its goal is to replace cigarettes with alternatives such as its IQOS heated tobacco system.  

The government has said it wants to end smoking in England by 2030.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Deputies are now looking for Christopher Jerome Brown, who is wanted for the murder of Nicholas...
Man dies in Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave

Latest News

Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back-to-school shopping scams, officials warn
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims...
Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end