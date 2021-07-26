WLOX Careers
Nearly 1,000 Louisianans have been hospitalized with COVID in one month

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana.(LDH)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In roughly one month’s time, nearly 1,000 people, most of which are unvaccinated, have been admitted to hospitals in Louisiana with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have risen over 400% since June 20, when the state reported 242 patients in hospitals, the lowest number since the pandemic began.

According to the state’s department of health, 1,221 people are in hospitals statewide and 113 are on ventilators as of July 26.

Officials say 97% of those people in hospitals are unvaccinated.

The number of people receiving vaccinations is trending upward over the last seven days. LDH reported over 45,900 new doses administered since last Thursday.

