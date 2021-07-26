WLOX Careers
Mississippi State Baseball brings trophy tour to South Mississippi

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis lifts the NCAA championship trophy after winning the...
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis lifts the NCAA championship trophy after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State Baseball is taking its celebration on the road

The Bulldogs are taking the 2021 National Baseball Championship trophy on tour from July 27 - August 3. The team will be stopping in South Mississippi in July.

The National title trophy tour will stop at the Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on July 27 from 4 - 6 pm.

Lucedale will host the trophy at the George County Multi-Purpose Building on July 28 from 11 am - 1 pm.

🏆 See you 🔜 Details: hailst.at/TrophyTour

Posted by Mississippi State Baseball on Monday, July 26, 2021

Free commemorative national championship posters will be available at each site.

The trophy tour is sponsored in part by Bank First, Mississippi Ford Dealers and Farm Bureau/Farm Federation.

