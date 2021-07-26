Moss Point Police ask for help finding armed robber

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted for armed robbery.

The man, identified as Thomas Cone, robbed the Up-N-Smoke on the corner of Main Street and W Bayou Avenue on Monday, July 26, at approximately 11:15 am.

He drove away from the crime scene in a white four-door Dodge Ram with an Alabama tag. The tag number was 2CV8500.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Please contact the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898 if you know his location or spot this vehicle.

