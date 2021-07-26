WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi’s art museums to offer free admission this August

Through “Art Museum Month Mississippi”, campaign, both in-state and out-of-state visitors can...
Through “Art Museum Month Mississippi”, campaign, both in-state and out-of-state visitors can experience the art of travel by gaining free admission to participating museums.(Mississippi Arts Commission)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As part of a statewide, collaborative effort to welcome visitors back to art museums and sculpture gardens, seven of Mississippi’s major art institutions will offer free admission during the month of August.

Through “Art Museum Month Mississippi,” campaign, both in-state and out-of-state visitors can experience the art of travel by gaining free admission to participating museums.

Participating institutions include: Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, The Mathews-Sanders Sculpture Garden, Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience, Mississippi Museum of Art, Museum of the Mississippi Delta, Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art and Walter Anderson Museum of Art.

“Mississippi has a long and storied history of producing some of the world’s most creative individuals, and for the month of August, people everywhere will have an opportunity to see some of the most prestigious collections of that creative work for free,” said Sarah Story, executive director of the Mississippi Arts Commission.

“In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the discounts offered through Art Museum Month Mississippi are intended to get people excited about experiencing art in person and with one another again.”

The state’s art museums showcase historical Native American artifacts, works from famous Mississippi artists like Walter Anderson and Marie Hull, as well as work from the state’s contemporary artists who respond to present-day issues through their art.

Many of the state’s art museums and sculpture gardens offer interactive exhibits and experiences for visitors to foster a greater understanding of art and artists’ perspectives.

From the Gulf Coast to the Mississippi Delta, Art Museum Month Mississippi allows travelers access to Mississippi’s rich artistic legacy, free of charge.

The form to receive a pass for free admission to any participating Art Museum Month Mississippi institution can be accessed here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are now looking for Christopher Jerome Brown, who is wanted for the murder of Nicholas...
Man dies in Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect
El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
First Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival puts music, food trucks front and center at Jones...
Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
FlingGolf, which is like lacrosse and golf combined, uses just one club and is much faster than...
FlingGolf combines lacrosse and golf for fun, fast game
Brooks Curry of the United States starts for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics...
Brooks Curry is golden, becomes first Tiger to win gold in Tokyo
More heat and humidity today! Isolated showers possible.
Taylor's Monday GMM First Alert Forecast