Mississippi’s art museums to offer free admission this August

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As part of a statewide, collaborative effort to welcome visitors back to art museums and sculpture gardens, seven of Mississippi’s major art institutions will offer free admission during the month of August.

Through “Art Museum Month Mississippi,” campaign, both in-state and out-of-state visitors can experience the art of travel by gaining free admission to participating museums.

Participating institutions include: Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, The Mathews-Sanders Sculpture Garden, Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience, Mississippi Museum of Art, Museum of the Mississippi Delta, Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art and Walter Anderson Museum of Art.

“Mississippi has a long and storied history of producing some of the world’s most creative individuals, and for the month of August, people everywhere will have an opportunity to see some of the most prestigious collections of that creative work for free,” said Sarah Story, executive director of the Mississippi Arts Commission.

“In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the discounts offered through Art Museum Month Mississippi are intended to get people excited about experiencing art in person and with one another again.”

The state’s art museums showcase historical Native American artifacts, works from famous Mississippi artists like Walter Anderson and Marie Hull, as well as work from the state’s contemporary artists who respond to present-day issues through their art.

Many of the state’s art museums and sculpture gardens offer interactive exhibits and experiences for visitors to foster a greater understanding of art and artists’ perspectives.

From the Gulf Coast to the Mississippi Delta, Art Museum Month Mississippi allows travelers access to Mississippi’s rich artistic legacy, free of charge.

The form to receive a pass for free admission to any participating Art Museum Month Mississippi institution can be accessed here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.