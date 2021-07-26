Miss. Dept. of Education to temporarily move offices to Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees of the Mississippi Department of Education will temporarily move its offices in a few weeks.

Due to repeated water leaks and flooding in the Central High School Building (CHS), MDE says it will relocate employees in mid-August.

The move is necessary because the Department of Finance and Administration need to make extensive repairs to the building.

The MDE is securing office space at South Pointe Business Park in Clinton.

Core MDE staff will work from South Pointe, and others will telework temporarily.

The MDE will work with the Legislature to secure funds to move the entire office to South Pointe, but phone numbers and email addresses for all staff will remain the same.

The moving date will be announced once it has been finalized.

