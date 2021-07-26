WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools

(WBRC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Association of Educators President Erica Jones is calling for masks in schools this fall.

Jones shared a message on Facebook asking Governor Tate Reeves to institute a mask mandate for everyone inside schools.

She refers to the rise of the Delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate for the reasons behind the need for masks.

“While we hoped the 2021-22 school year would look a lot more like what we were used to than what we’ve been forced to become accustomed to, we believe it is in the best interest of public school students, educators and their families that a statewide K-12 mask mandate be issued as soon as possible,” Jones said.

Earlier this month, in a statement from his press secretary, Reeves announced his intention to not mandate masks in schools.

“Governor Reeves has no intention of requiring students or staff to wear masks when they’re in school this Fall (sic),” Reeves’ press secretary, Bailey Martin, said in an email to WLBT.

This comes as health officials continue to issue stern warnings about COVID-19 due to the more contagious nature of the Delta variant.

Last week, Mississippi State Department of Health recommended people with immunocompromised conditions get a booster shot.

Mississippi ranks near the bottom of the country in vaccination rate, as one of two states (Alabama) with less than 35 percent of the population fully vaccinated, per CDC data.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Deputies are now looking for Christopher Jerome Brown, who is wanted for the murder of Nicholas...
Man dies in Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi in 72 hours
Almost half of Mississippians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,...
Younger Mississippians being hospitalized in latest COVID-19 wave

Latest News

For the next month and a half, a main access point to the Naval Construction Battalion Center...
Gulfport Seabees close Pass Road gate for maintenance
Long Beach on Monday became the first city on the coast to reinstate a mask mandate in all city...
LIVE REPORT: Long Beach reinstates mask mandate in city buildings
Last month Governor Tate Reeves announced the creation of the Governor's Office of Military...
Creating the Governor's Office of Military Affairs
Responding law enforcement included roughly a dozen Gulfport police officers, a dozen U.S....
Four arrested after voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office