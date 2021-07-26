WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

K9 officer killed in suspected drunken-driving crash, passenger not expected to survive

K9 Rex died from severe spine and leg injuries.
K9 Rex died from severe spine and leg injuries.(MSP Metro Detroit)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (Gray News) - A K9 officer with the Michigan State Police Department was killed in a suspected drunken-driving crash this weekend.

According to police, a K9 unit was blocking a freeway exit ramp to prevent drivers from going into a flooded road.

Another car crashed into the patrol car at “freeway speed” just after 1 a.m. and then caught fire.

Officials say Detroit firefighters responded to the crash and began treating the passengers of the car, who were taken to the hospital with serious and critical injuries.

The driver underwent surgery for his leg and hip, while one passenger is listed in stable condition in the ER and the other is in the ICU and is not expected to survive, the Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

Police say the trooper was treated and released from the hospital and does not appear to have any major injuries.

K9 Rex was inside the patrol car and was taken to an animal hospital for severe spine and leg injuries. He later died as a result of them.

“MSP Canine Rex was a member of the Metro South Post and was known for his determination in searching for suspects and articles,” officials posted on social media. “He was a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post.”

Rest In Peace K9 Rex of the Michigan State Police and prayers for his handler. From the Michigan State Police Twitter...

Posted by Berkley Department of Public Safety on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Authorities believe the driver of the suspect’s vehicle had been drinking alcohol but are waiting for the results of a blood test for confirmation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are now looking for Christopher Jerome Brown, who is wanted for the murder of Nicholas...
Man dies in Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect
El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
First Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival puts music, food trucks front and center at Jones...
Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies

Latest News

Ten percent of all sales will be donated directly to Loaves and Fishes to go towards building...
Shuckers host volunteers to help Loaves and Fishes
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights
President Joe Biden praises the bipartisanship that led to the passage of the Americans with...
Biden heralds 31st anniversary of ADA
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark