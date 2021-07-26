WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gulfport’s Turkey Creek Historical Marker could be replaced soon after being vandalized

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Turkey Creek residents could soon see the area’s historical marker replaced after it was vandalized earlier this year. The Turkey Creek Homeowners’ Association successfully raised the $2,500 needed to purchase a new sign.

Organizers were grateful that so many community members donated for a replacement sign and hope they can come together for an unveiling ceremony.

A historical marker celebrating the heritage of Gulfport’s Turkey Creek community was...
A historical marker celebrating the heritage of Gulfport’s Turkey Creek community was vandalized sometime in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday.(WLOX)

“We will work in coordination with MDAH, as well as the city of Gulfport and MDOT on their schedule so hopefully we can do some beautification as well as come with a kind of security to make sure this doesn’t happen again or at least we will know who did it next time,” said Merlon Hines, Vice President of Turkey Creek Homeowners Association.

The marker at the corner of Three Rivers Road and Rippy Road was put up in 2018 to bring attention to the area where freed slaves enhanced the community more than 150 years ago.

Gulfport Police are still investigating the vandalism that happened back in February. Anyone who might know anything about the vandalism of the sign is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are now looking for Christopher Jerome Brown, who is wanted for the murder of Nicholas...
Man dies in Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
An employee sweeps the floor at The Rack House in Gulfport on Friday even though the restaurant...
Exposed unvaccinated workers force Gulfport restaurant to limit service
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
First Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival puts music, food trucks front and center at Jones...
Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival

Latest News

Workers react to of D’Iberville’s El Milagro Mexican Grill & Cantina closing
D’Iberville restaurant owner reacts to shutting down business due to worker shortage
Community gathers for Waveland officer's funeral.
Community gathers for funeral of Waveland officer Katie Cash
Help is something Junior Auxiliary members strive to do year-round. And the uniform closet is...
Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula- Moss Point provides free uniforms for Jackson Co. families
First Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival puts music, food trucks front and center at Jones...
Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival