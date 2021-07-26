Gulfport’s Turkey Creek Historical Marker could be replaced soon after being vandalized

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Turkey Creek residents could soon see the area’s historical marker replaced after it was vandalized earlier this year. The Turkey Creek Homeowners’ Association successfully raised the $2,500 needed to purchase a new sign.

Organizers were grateful that so many community members donated for a replacement sign and hope they can come together for an unveiling ceremony.

A historical marker celebrating the heritage of Gulfport’s Turkey Creek community was vandalized sometime in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday. (WLOX)

“We will work in coordination with MDAH, as well as the city of Gulfport and MDOT on their schedule so hopefully we can do some beautification as well as come with a kind of security to make sure this doesn’t happen again or at least we will know who did it next time,” said Merlon Hines, Vice President of Turkey Creek Homeowners Association.

The marker at the corner of Three Rivers Road and Rippy Road was put up in 2018 to bring attention to the area where freed slaves enhanced the community more than 150 years ago.

Gulfport Police are still investigating the vandalism that happened back in February. Anyone who might know anything about the vandalism of the sign is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.

