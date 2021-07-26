WLOX Careers
Four arrested after voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office

Responding law enforcement included roughly a dozen Gulfport police officers, a dozen U.S. marshals and one homeland security officer.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people were arrested Monday afternoon after protesting outside of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office at the federal courthouse in Gulfport.

The protestors were part of a group of a dozen people who came to the courthouse calling for the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act, a raise of the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and an end to the filibuster.

The four who were eventually arrested went inside and asked to meet with someone in the senator’s office but were denied access and told they needed a permit to protest inside the building.

The four continued to wait in the lobby, where law enforcement officers located them to place them into custody.

Roughly a dozen Gulfport police officers, a dozen U.S. marshals and one homeland security officer responded.

The four protestors arrested will be held on charges of trespassing.

