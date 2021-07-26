FlingGolf combines lacrosse and golf for fun, fast game

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A faster, new way to play golf has made its way to the Gulf Coast. It’s called FlingGolf and it’s quickly gaining popularity throughout the country.

The sport, which is like lacrosse and golf combined, uses just one club and is much faster than a standard game of golf.

“FlingGolf is a different alternative sport that can be played on a golf course alongside regular golfers. You’re picking up the ball and throwing it instead of hitting it from the ground,” explained Shawn Van Lancker, the ambassador for Fling Golf Mississippi.

Instead of placing the golf ball on a tee, the player uses a “fling stick” to essentially hurl the ball across the course. FlingGolf only uses one club, has more accuracy, and no practice swings, says the website, meaning that playing time is cut down significantly.

If the game sounds familiar, it’s because you may remember seeing it featured on the hit ABC show Shark Tank. It was created in Massachusetts in 2014 but has quickly gained in popularity.

Shawn van Lanker is the ambassador for FlingGolf Mississippi. He demonstrated the game Sunday at Bayou Vista Golf Course in Gulfport, showing how fast-paced it can move.

“I’ve played nine holes in 20 minutes,” said Van Lancker.

Playing the entire game of golf in just half the time is what drew Van Lancker to enjoy this variation even more.

According to FlingGolf’s website, the game can be played on any of the more than 34,000 golf courses in the world. Bayou Vista in Gulfport is one of the first on the Gulf Coast that has seen the game and, from a course owner’s standpoint, it’s a very convenient way to play.

Brad Thompson, Bayou Vista Golf Club owner, said FlingGolf is just more convenient from a course owner’s standpoint.

“As the operator, I didn’t have to modify my course. They use regular golf balls, regular holes, regular cart,” said Bayou Vista’s owner Brad Thompson. “The younger crowd, the millennials, love it because it was easier to play -- faster to play but yet, you still use the golf course.”

Once you throw the ball, you pack up and travel to the next stop, picking the ball up using the stick. On the green is where FlingGolf returns to its roots, with the player using the fling stick to putt.

While it may be a new approach to golfing, the driving force behind both games remains the same: bringing people together.

“It’s all about getting to know people out on the course. It’s about that harmony when you get out on the course,” said Van Lanker. “They hit a ball and get it really close to the pin and you’re like, man, great shot. Then, correlation. They do it to you and it’s about having fun on the course.”

