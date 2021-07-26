Car catches on fire on Hwy 90, no injuries reported

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Fire Department arrived at the scene of a car on fire today around 11:40 am on Highway 90 by Porter Avenue.

According to Battalion Chief David Williams, The citizens in the car had pulled over by the side of the road near the beach. They then noticed the back of their vehicle was on fire and got out in time.

The vehicle, a Volkswagon Passat, was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. The firefighters were able to put out the fire in about five minutes. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

During this time, a portion of an eastbound lane of traffic on Highway 90 was shut down. All lanes of traffic are open at this time.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.