WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Miss. state legislature has extra $1B in discretionary budget than expected

By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Legislature brought in an extra $1 billion dollars than expected in revenue during the fiscal year 2021, according to state Sen. Joey Fillingane.

“All the taxes combined that the state takes in in a given month, we’re over a billion dollars to the good more than we thought we would have taken in at this point of the year,” said Sen. Joey Fillingane, R- District 41.

According to the senator, the state legislature appropriated about $6 billion dollars for the discretionary budget for FY 21. However, with the $1 billion dollar increase, that budget now sits at about $7 billion dollars.

The question is: How did the state collect that much extra revenue?

“Have that many more people gone into business? Have that many more people gotten pay increases at their jobs? Some of that for sure has happened,” Fillingane said.

According to Fillingane, while it would be nice to think it’s because Mississippi’s economy is booming, that’s not the whole reality.

“You would love to be able to say the economy is just doing that great right now...,” Fillingane said. “I think a lot of it is very largely due to these extra millions of dollars that the federal government has sent down from DC to help tie people over through the pandemic.”

Fillingane thinks spending the extra billion on recurring expenses may not be the best method.

“If you were to want to give a school-teacher a nice pay raise, which they deserve, but if you do that with one-time monies, you would be able to pay for it this year, but then what happens in 2023 and 2024 and thereon and thereafter,” Fillingane said.

He says things that can be paid for at one time should be the focus.

“More or less things like infrastructure, rural broadband, buildings, those sorts of things,” Sen. Fillingane said.

The state legislature will reconvene in January and will allocate the extra funds at that time unless called into a special session before then.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot multiple times in Jackson County Saturday night.
Man dies in fatal Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
An employee sweeps the floor at The Rack House in Gulfport on Friday even though the restaurant...
Exposed unvaccinated workers force Gulfport restaurant to limit service
The family of Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris celebrates his life during services in...
‘We’ve lost a tremendous leader of this community’: Friends, family celebrate life of Melton Harris
Analysis: COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi estimated to increase for third straight week
Analysis: COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi estimated to increase for third straight week

Latest News

Mississippi Center for Justice
Mississippi Center for Justice continues with DACA clinic for renewal applicants
Community gathers for Waveland officer's funeral.
Community gathers for funeral of Waveland officer Katie Cash
Help is something Junior Auxiliary members strive to do year-round. And the uniform closet is...
Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula- Moss Point provides free uniforms for Jackson Co. families
It's getting hot today! Hit or miss showers and storms expected.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
The first Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival in Gulfport had its share of heat and rain,...
Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival