WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man dies in fatal Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect

A man died after being shot multiple times in Jackson County Saturday night.
A man died after being shot multiple times in Jackson County Saturday night.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man died after being shot multiple times in Jackson County Saturday night.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the shooting happened at a home on Theriot Avenue in the Virginia City community, north of Ocean Springs.

Deputies are now looking for 28-year-old Christopher Jerome Brown wanted for murder. He last seen running from the scene, according to the sheriff.

Brown is described as a black man with hazel eyes, black hair, 160 pounds and stands 5′10 tall.

********WANTED FOR MURDER******** Christopher Jerome Brown, 28 years of age, is wanted by Jackson County Sheriff's...

Posted by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Saturday, July 24, 2021

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee sweeps the floor at The Rack House in Gulfport on Friday even though the restaurant...
Exposed unvaccinated workers force Gulfport restaurant to limit service
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
The family of Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris celebrates his life during services in...
‘We’ve lost a tremendous leader of this community’: Friends, family celebrate life of Melton Harris

Latest News

Pick Up at the Point
Volunteers clean up litter around Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi
Volunteers on the Coast are looking to clean up Point Cadet on Saturday. Andrés Fuentes is...
LIVE REPORT: Volunteers gather to clean up Point Cadet
Very hot and humid today. Afternoon storms possible.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
All casino workers and associates are now required to be masked while at the Scarlet Pearl. The...
Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees