Man dies in fatal Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man died after being shot multiple times in Jackson County Saturday night.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the shooting happened at a home on Theriot Avenue in the Virginia City community, north of Ocean Springs.

Deputies are now looking for 28-year-old Christopher Jerome Brown wanted for murder. He last seen running from the scene, according to the sheriff.

Brown is described as a black man with hazel eyes, black hair, 160 pounds and stands 5′10 tall.

********WANTED FOR MURDER******** Christopher Jerome Brown, 28 years of age, is wanted by Jackson County Sheriff's... Posted by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Saturday, July 24, 2021

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.