Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula- Moss Point provides free uniforms for Jackson Co. families

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Jackson County parents still have a little more than a week to get their children ready to go back to school. School uniforms can get expensive, especially with more than one child. Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula-Moss Point worked to lift that burden for the fifth year.

Junior Auxiliary filled the Jackson County Civic Center Saturday with more than 2,300 uniform pieces, all for Jackson County families.

JA would like to thank everyone who donated uniforms for our Uniform Closet tomorrow! This incredible haul was... Posted by Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula-Moss Point, MS on Friday, July 23, 2021

“Especially after the pandemic, it’s been ups and downs, but everything is coming together, especially with this,” said Max Hyde. Hyde is a father of two who was worried about how he would buy uniforms this year. Aside from the cost, Hyde said each year the search is never easy.

“It’s real convenient now not having to go out and just look because it’s really hard anyway just trying to find uniforms period,” Hyde said. “So coming here right now just to pick out the uniforms, get them and go, it’s gone be a big help,” he said.

Help is something Junior Auxiliary members strive to do year-round, and the uniform closet is an important part of their mission.

“Our mission is doing things for the children in our community,” said president Amy Rowell. “Times are hard and we’re blessed enough to have the opportunity to be able to help those individuals that need it.”

Parents searched through tables and racks to find the perfect fit before heading to check out. Rowell and Candace Selover said each year they help more and more families and hope to continue beyond this event.

“If there is any leftover uniforms people can use the email, our uniform closet email on the flyer and email us if they need uniforms,” Selover said. “I will be more than happy to go through them and deliver. If not, we will separate them and see what schools need what.”

If you’re a Moss point or Pascagoula-Gautier parent and missed Saturday’s event and need uniforms you can email Junior Auxiliary at japmp1966@gmail.com .

