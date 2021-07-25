Hot and muggy today. Hit or miss storms possible.

We’re in for another hot one! Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon, and the heat index will reach 100-110. It’s important to drink plenty of water if you plan on being outside. Hit or miss showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Some of these may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rain chances will be lower overnight tonight. We’ll only drop into the mid 70s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be mostly dry and sunny. Only isolated showers are expected to pop up. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more hit or miss showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90.

In the tropics, we are still watching a disturbance just north of the Bahamas. It has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next day or so. It is expected to drift westward into Georgia or Florida.

