Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The first Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival in Gulfport had its share of heat and rain, but it didn’t get in the way of a good time. When you put the best elements of any festival into one package, the fun comes naturally.

Music and food trucks are usually side shows to South Mississippi festivals, but here, they were front and center. The name says it all.

“I’ve thrown food truck festivals in New Orleans years ago and I’ve thrown concerts, so I combined the two and that’s what we have here,” said organizer Tai McFadden. “It makes me feel really good because the community came out to support. And I know that the food trucks are making money. And, I’m very happy about that.”

McFadden estimated that his event attracted more than 2,200 people to enjoy the 18 food truck vendors and music.

And Sarah Hatcher of Pass Christian loves her food trucks.

“I believe they hold the key to every festival,” she said. “When you go to carnivals, state fairs, people always looking for the food trucks.”

The heat was easily doused with a cool treat and a good attitude.

“Come on. We live on the Gulf Coast,” Hatcher said. “We’d better enjoy every minute we can to come together, come out and have fun and enjoy food and sun as a whole.”

While it was hot in the parking lot, it was even hotter in the shade. Between the nine musical acts, people didn’t needed extra motivation to get up and move.

“The music has been kid-friendly and just a good vibe all the way around,” said Ceon Davis of Gulfport.

Davis found a new favorite fuel to help her put on those dance moves.

“I have a snowball watermelon,” she said. “And it is awesome!”

She found out about the event through social media.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this on the Coast,”said Davis. “And so I kind of wanted to be nosey to see what it’s about and it’s awesome. I’m going to be here all day.”

Likewise, Joy Olalde found the new experience worthwhile.

“I love the atmosphere. It’s a mixed crowd. I love the music. It’s awesome,” she said. “I’m having a really good time.”

McFadden said the event, which was hosted by his business, Remedy Music Group, will forward proceeds to the non-profit organization, Legacy Business League. He also said more events are to come.

