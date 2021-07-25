WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival

First Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival puts music, food trucks front and center at Jones...
First Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival puts music, food trucks front and center at Jones Park in Gulfport.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The first Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival in Gulfport had its share of heat and rain, but it didn’t get in the way of a good time. When you put the best elements of any festival into one package, the fun comes naturally.

Music and food trucks are usually side shows to South Mississippi festivals, but here, they were front and center. The name says it all.

“I’ve thrown food truck festivals in New Orleans years ago and I’ve thrown concerts, so I combined the two and that’s what we have here,” said organizer Tai McFadden. “It makes me feel really good because the community came out to support. And I know that the food trucks are making money. And, I’m very happy about that.”

McFadden estimated that his event attracted more than 2,200 people to enjoy the 18 food truck vendors and music.

There is still time to come grab a bite at the 1⃣st annual 🎵 Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Fest 🚚, happening at Jones...

Posted by Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest on Saturday, July 24, 2021

And Sarah Hatcher of Pass Christian loves her food trucks.

“I believe they hold the key to every festival,” she said. “When you go to carnivals, state fairs, people always looking for the food trucks.”

The heat was easily doused with a cool treat and a good attitude.

“Come on. We live on the Gulf Coast,” Hatcher said. “We’d better enjoy every minute we can to come together, come out and have fun and enjoy food and sun as a whole.”

While it was hot in the parking lot, it was even hotter in the shade. Between the nine musical acts, people didn’t needed extra motivation to get up and move.

“The music has been kid-friendly and just a good vibe all the way around,” said Ceon Davis of Gulfport.

Davis found a new favorite fuel to help her put on those dance moves.

“I have a snowball watermelon,” she said. “And it is awesome!”

She found out about the event through social media.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this on the Coast,”said Davis. “And so I kind of wanted to be nosey to see what it’s about and it’s awesome. I’m going to be here all day.”

Likewise, Joy Olalde found the new experience worthwhile.

“I love the atmosphere. It’s a mixed crowd. I love the music. It’s awesome,” she said. “I’m having a really good time.”

McFadden said the event, which was hosted by his business, Remedy Music Group, will forward proceeds to the non-profit organization, Legacy Business League. He also said more events are to come.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee sweeps the floor at The Rack House in Gulfport on Friday even though the restaurant...
Exposed unvaccinated workers force Gulfport restaurant to limit service
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
The family of Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris celebrates his life during services in...
‘We’ve lost a tremendous leader of this community’: Friends, family celebrate life of Melton Harris

Latest News

A group of kids in D'Iberville were all smiles Friday as they splashed around at The...
Summer Fun Day held for kids with autism
Hundreds packed the Jackson County Civic Center on Friday mourning the loss of long-time public...
Jackson County remembers Melton Harris
A chance for recovery, therapy and new beginnings. It’s what the Freedom Lighthouse Project is...
Escape Addiction bunkhouses "sling hope, not dope"
In Biloxi, some vintage bikes are rolling at a special bike cruise-in. The event is a...
LIVE REPORT: Vintage bike cruise-in happening in Biloxi