WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Community gathers for funeral of Waveland officer Katie Cash

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Family, friends, and law enforcement officers walked into Picayune’s First Baptist Church with their heads lowered to pay their final respects to Katie Cash.

Several people filled the church’s pews as they said goodbye to their loved one.

After the service, law enforcement cars and Cash’s friends and family stretched across the highway as they traveled from Picayune to Waveland Cemetery.

Cash died June 18 in to a car crash on Highway 603.

Tears streamed down several faces as they listened to bagpipes play Amazing Grace.

The 33-year-old graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy just two days before she died.

Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said that he wasn’t expecting to hear the news about someone who was dedicated to serving the community.

“She always came in with a smile. She worked hard every day to prove that she was ready, and we were proud to send her off. The training was tough, but she was determined. She had finished her journey. I said, ‘I will see you Monday morning,’ not knowing I wouldn’t see her smile again,” Prendergast said.

Cash’s oldest daughter Josie Smith said that she’s proud of her mother for accomplishing her lifelong dream before she passed.

“I’m so proud of her. She had such a passion and courage for wanting to be a police officer,” Smith said.

Smith’s grandmother Judith Smith knew that Cash would have been a perfect fit for the police department.

Smith said that every time Cash was knocked down, she got right back up and tried again.

“She had a strength inside of her. It was amazing. When she would hit obstacles, she just broke through and went on. I’m sure that’s what she’s hoping for her daughters,” Smith said.

Smith said that she admired Cash in so many ways, but what she admired most is Cash’s love for her two daughters.

“I’m going to miss how she was with her kids, and how she loves them. She was such a great role model to them. What I pray is for my grandchildren to get the prayers from everyone because they need it,” she said.

Cash is the second Hancock County law enforcer to pass away this year.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot multiple times in Jackson County Saturday night.
Man dies in fatal Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
An employee sweeps the floor at The Rack House in Gulfport on Friday even though the restaurant...
Exposed unvaccinated workers force Gulfport restaurant to limit service
The family of Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris celebrates his life during services in...
‘We’ve lost a tremendous leader of this community’: Friends, family celebrate life of Melton Harris
Analysis: COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi estimated to increase for third straight week
Analysis: COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi estimated to increase for third straight week

Latest News

Help is something Junior Auxiliary members strive to do year-round. And the uniform closet is...
Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula- Moss Point provides free uniforms for Jackson Co. families
First Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival puts music, food trucks front and center at Jones...
Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival
Pick Up at the Point
Volunteers clean up litter around Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi
A group of kids in D'Iberville were all smiles Friday as they splashed around at The...
Summer Fun Day held for kids with autism