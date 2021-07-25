WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bob Moses, Mississippi SNCC Organizer, Dies

Moses became a principal organizer of the Freedom Summer Project in 1964 when hundreds of...
Moses became a principal organizer of the Freedom Summer Project in 1964 when hundreds of northern college students, most of them white, joined with local African Americans in communities across Mississippi to register voters, conduct Freedom Schools, and promote civil rights.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Robert P. Moses, leader in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and co-director of the Council of Federated Organizations in Mississippi, has died.

“Staff are saddened to hear of the death of Bob Moses, an American icon who left a tremendous legacy in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Department of Archives and History director Katie Blount.

“We are honored that he was the keynote speaker during the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Lecture Series in 2014. His commitment to justice is displayed throughout the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.”

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum’s fifth gallery, “A Tremor in the Iceberg,” is inspired by his description of the movement in Mississippi: “A tremor in the middle of the iceberg from a stone which the builders rejected.”

Moses became a principal organizer of the Freedom Summer Project in 1964 when hundreds of northern college students, most of them white, joined with local African Americans in communities across Mississippi to register voters, conduct Freedom Schools, and promote civil rights.

He was also instrumental in establishing the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party that would challenge Mississippi’s all-white delegation at the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in the fall of 1964.

Moses went on to work for the Ministry of Education in Tanzania, East Africa, and returned to the U.S. to pursue a doctoral degree in philosophy at Harvard University.

In 1982 he received a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship that he used to develop the Algebra Project, a nonprofit dedicated to improving student achievement through mathematics. He served as director of the project’s materials development program.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot multiple times in Jackson County Saturday night.
Man dies in Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
An employee sweeps the floor at The Rack House in Gulfport on Friday even though the restaurant...
Exposed unvaccinated workers force Gulfport restaurant to limit service
First Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival puts music, food trucks front and center at Jones...
Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival
Analysis: COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi estimated to increase for third straight week
Analysis: COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi estimated to increase for third straight week

Latest News

A special car show is taking place in Biloxi, pairing up two things that most people around...
LIVE REPORT: Sunday morning car show in Biloxi
Mississippi Center for Justice
Mississippi Center for Justice continues with DACA clinic for renewal applicants
Community gathers for Waveland officer's funeral.
Community gathers for funeral of Waveland officer Katie Cash
Help is something Junior Auxiliary members strive to do year-round. And the uniform closet is...
Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula- Moss Point provides free uniforms for Jackson Co. families